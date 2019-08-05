Tonight will be a celestial showcase you won't want to miss! The International Space Station makes tonight to best night to watch the sky, but it's not the only thing happening. You will be able to see the space station for a whopping FIVE minutes beginning at 9:24 tonight. It will appear 27º above NNW and disappear 10º above ESE.
PLUS the Delta Aquarid and Perseid meteor showers are BOTH active right now!! You won't have a good chance to see the meteors in downtown, but click here to read our explanation of the best ways to see the show.