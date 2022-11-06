The International Space Station will fly over our area for good sighting opportunities both Monday and Tuesday morning.
Monday morning at 6:12 look toward the northwest to see the space station appear. It will be visible for five minutes as it passes almost directly overhead before disappearing along the southeastern horizon.
As the cold front moves farther away from our area, the clouds will be fading by Monday morning. It will be a little cooler, but the weather shouldn't hinder your chances to see the International Space Station fly over.
Tuesday morning the fly over will happen earlier. At 5:26 AM the space station will appear high in the east/northeastern sky and will be visible for three minutes as it passes into the east/southeastern sky and disappears along the horizon. During this fly over, the space station won't actually cross over our heads but will be visible as it flies across the eastern sky.
There may be a few more clouds in the sky Tuesday morning, but it's still a good opportunity to head outdoors and look for the space station. The International Space Station looks like a bright, fast moving star. If you see the ISS or take a picture, let us know on social media!