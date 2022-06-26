The International Space Station will be flying over our area several times this week! There's a particularly good flyover happening Monday morning and a few others later in the week.
At 5:06 Monday morning the space station will become visible for five minutes. It will appear in the west/southwest sky and disappear in the northeast sky. As it flies over us, it will reach a maximum height about three quarters of the way up the sky. To give yourself the best chance to find the space station, go outside a few minutes early to give your eyes time to adjust to the dark. It will look like a bright, fast-moving star as it moves across the night sky.
Monday morning we may still be dealing with a mostly cloudy or partly cloudy sky as moisture hangs around near the cold front. The sky will certainly be more clear for the flyovers happening later in the week. There are a couple other good sighting opportunities this week, but they happen pretty early in the morning.