Sunday morning brings one of the best chances to see the International Space Station that we have had in a while! The ISS will fly high in the sky just after sunrise and stay visible for six minutes.
Watch for it to appear in the northwestern sky near the horizon at 7:32 AM. It will look like a bright, fast moving dot in the sky. As it crosses through our area, it reaches a maximum elevation of 83º. For reference 90º is straight up above your head, so you should be able to see the space station even above trees, hills, and nearby buildings. Then the ISS will disappear to the southeast.
With a high pressure center positioned right over our area, there will hardly be a cloud in the sky with the space station flies over. It will be chilly, though, so dress appropriately if you head out to look for it. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s around the metro and upper 20s in more outlying spots.
There are a couple other good sightings later in the week, but this one on Sunday morning is definitely the best! Monday morning at 5:46, it will be visible again for about four minutes. Wednesday morning at 5:49 you will have another chance to see it, but this time it will only be visible for three minutes. If you get a picture of the ISS or your family watching for it, send it to us on social media!