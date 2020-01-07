In these next couple of days while the weather is quiet, you have a few chances to see the International Space Station fly over our area! Some of these sightings will be easier to see than others, so let's break down all the information you need.
Wednesday
Looking for the space station Wednesday morning will be a little chilly. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but with a clear sky and breezy conditions, the air will feel colder than that. That clear sky also makes this one of your best chances to see the ISS in the next several days. Here are the quick facts:
- visible at 6:38 AM for 3 minutes
- appears 25º above NNW
- disappears 28º above E
- maximum height 41º
Keep in mind what these degrees mean. Straight up in the air (above your head) is 90º, and flat along the horizon is 0º.
Thursday
Thursday morning won't be much warmer, and the wind won't be much calmer. The thing this sighting has going for it is the length; the space station will be visible for a whopping six minutes! A few clouds will be moving in once the warm front passes, but the sky should still be mostly clear for this passing. This will be a low-altitude pass, only reaching 33º above the horizon at its highest.
- visible at 7:25 AM for 6 minutes
- appears 11º above WNW
- disappears 10º above SSE
- maximum height 33º
Friday
Don't put all your eggs in the Friday basket. Rain starts to move in overnight Thursday into Friday, so if it's not raining on you during this flyover, you will be locked in to clouds. That's a bummer because this pass is the highest altitude one we have this week, so it would have made for an easy sighting opportunity.
- visible at 6:39 AM for 4 minutes
- appears 34º above WNW
- disappears 16º above SE
- maximum height 63º