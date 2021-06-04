Last month damage was discovered to the International Space Station that was caused by space debris. The image below from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency shows that damage and where on the craft it was found.
This damage was discovered May 12 during a routine inspection of the Canadian Space Agency's arm on the ISS called Canadarm2 and was confirmed by CSA last week. CSA said, "The damage is limited to a small section of the arm boom and thermal blanket. A hole approximately 5 mm. in diameter is visible." For reference this arm is 17.6 meters long, only 14 inches wide, and has been operational in orbit since 2001. The arm still seems to work fine and is conducting it's normal operations.
The U.S. Space Surveillance Network watches for objects the size of a softball or larger. Anything smaller than that is really hard to detect far enough away to track like dust particles, small rocks, etc. You may remember in September the ISS was boosted in it's orbit to avoid collision with space debris and did successfully avoid it. You can click here to read our post about it.