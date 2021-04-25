With the weather looking so pleasant early this week, you have a few great opportunities to watch as the International Space Station flies over our heads! Over the weekend the space station got a little more crowded when four new astronauts came aboard. For the next several days, there will be 11 astronauts living on the ISS as one new mission starts and another ends.
If you're hoping to see the ISS, Monday morning will be a great opportunity! AT 5:58 AM the space station will be visible over our are for six minutes. It will appear in the western sky (specifically look toward the west-southwest) and cross over our heads before disappearing in the northeastern sky. At it's highest, it will climb 75º above the horizon. Remember the ground would be 0º and straight above your head is 90º, so 75º should be plenty high enough to see over trees and buildings.
The weather is part of what will make this such a great chance to see the ISS. There will only be a few clouds in the sky, so you shouldn't have anything blocking your view. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, so grab a jacket if you head outside to see it. Look for a bright, fast moving light - it kind of looks like a fast moving star.
While Monday morning is a great chance to see the ISS, it's not your only chance this week. The weather will still be cooperating Tuesday morning, but that flyover is even earlier. Tuesday morning at 5:12, the space station will be visible for four minutes. It will also fly through our sky (high enough to be seen above trees) Thursday and Friday, but the weather does not look as good those mornings.