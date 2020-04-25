Sunday morning the International Space Station will fly over our heads! Unfortunately the weather is going to obstruct our view, but there is still a way to get a closer look at it.
Rain will continue off and on through the night and early Sunday. Even if it's not raining on you when the space station passes, the clouds will be thick enough to prevent you from seeing it. But NASA and the European Space Agency have an alternative for you.
NASA Astronaut Drew Morgan and ESA Astronaut Luca Parmitano recorded an extended video tour of the International Space Station that you can watch whenever you choose! It was posted on the European Space Agency's YouTube channel earlier this year when three supply vehicles were docked at the ISS.
The ESA says this is the first ISS tour with two astronauts and the first one done in just one take. Two cameras were strapped together to make this happen. The video is more than an hour long, so you can use the scrubber bar at the bottom to skip ahead if you don't have that much time.