Clouds have cleared out and the wind has calmed down! Yay! This will set up a really nice evening and a chance for you and your family to see the International Space Station tonight!
You'll want to look toward the Northwestern sky just after 8:30pm tonight. The ISS will be visible for a good amount of time too! You'll be able to see it for 6 minutes before it disappears over the East-Southeastern sky.
Luckily for us, Mother Nature is going to cooperate. After the past couple days, it's the least she could do for us to say the least. Skies will be clear tonight allowing for a really good view of the night sky and temperatures won't be too cold either, in the low to mid 50s!