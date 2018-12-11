LOOK UP! The International Space Station is flying over your house tonight!
Here are your other chances to see it this week:
•Wednesday night the ISS will be visible for 4 minutes beginning at 7:10. It will appear 11º above West Northwest then disappear 19º above South.
•Thursday night look for it at 6:17. It will appear at 10º above Northwest and disappear 10º above Southeast six minutes later.
•Friday will be harder to catch because the station is only visible for one minute. Look for it 12º above Southwest at 7:05 PM. It will disappear 10º above South Southwest.
•Saturday you will have two minutes to catch it. It will appear 23º above South Southwest then disappear 11º above South.
Clouds will become a problem as the week goes on. Your best chance to see the International Space Station will be Wednesday night before we start fighting all the rain.