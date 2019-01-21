SPOTTED | Giant Spinning Ice Circle
Check this out! A giant rotating disk of ice in the middle of a river:
This time lapse shows the rotation even better:
This happened last week in Westbrook, Maine, on the Presumpscot River. While this is not the first such disk, it might be the largest. Several of these have been spotted over the years, but this one is roughly 100 meters wide. On average other ice disks have been about 1/10th the size of this one; only about 30 feet wide. Scientific American has an article from 1895 reporting a "revolving ice cake" with a picture very similar to this one spotted in Maine.
How does this happen? As you might suspect, part of the cause is the current of the river, but water temperature also plays a role here. There are small swirls, or eddies, inside the currents of a river. They spin and move more slowly and bits of ice get trapped in them. That ice then all meshes together and forms this sheet. Since it's still spinning, it bumps up against the shore, other bits of ice and debris and the sides smooth out into this pretty disk.
Water temperature and phase transitioning between ice and liquid also contributes to the spinning motion. As ice on the edge of the disk melts, that water (being colder than the water around it) sinks. That sinking motion and water at the surface coming in to replace the sinking water creates more eddies adding to the circulation.