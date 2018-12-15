A soggy start to your Saturday! Widespread rain started late last night and continued through this morning. After the sun came up, the rain started to break up south of the parkways, but there was still moderate to heavy rain to the north. Slowly but surely the drier air has been pulling northward. As I type this (mid morning) heavy rain is still occurring in Southern IN with spottier showers to the south, near metro.
By this afternoon, the widespread rain will be coming to an end and we will be seeing a break for much of the area.
However, we are not completely dry. Expect scattered/hit or miss showers to continue through the rest of this afternoon and evening. It will be cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temps barely move today. Our lows were in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Rain will begin to taper off late tonight/overnight with a mostly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow there will be a few lingering, but isolated showers/drizzle early as the low departs to the east.
Then the clouds will be decreasing throughout the day tomorrow! Sun is back in full force by Monday.
After this morning's rain, we are less than 2'' (1.77'') away from the wettest year on record! (NOTE: These numbers below may change again. Last update was at 12:00 pm)
So will we get to the top spot? It's going to be very close! We do have another rain chance at the end of this week, but a look at the mid range models and there is a bit of disagreement between the GFS and Euro. Let's meet in the middle and say about an inch of rain is possible from late Wed - early Sat. That means we would have 9 days to get the remaining 3/4''. It does look like we have a few more rain makers during that time - especially when you look at the GFS through NYE. We will be keeping you posted!