Happy Last (full) Day of Fall! Winter begins tomorrow night at 11:19 pm. This is the "shortest day of the year" or the day with the least amount of daylight (for the technical folks). You may also notice the noon sun appear lower in the sky and your shadow will be longer during the middle of the day during solar noon.
Looking forward to spring? Even though spring is months away, you won't have to wait very long for spring-like temperatures! For perspective, at the end of December, we typically see a high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
However, we are already above average today and the temps will continue to go UP, UP, UP! Over the next the next week, there are NO temperatures below freezing! By Christmas week, we will reach the 60s. That means it will feel like late March.
In late March, the average high temperature is typically 60 degrees.
Over the next three months you will begin to notice more and more light each day! Right before spring begins, we will have gained nearly three hours of daylight! Spring officially begins this year on March 19th at 11:50 pm! Summer begins on June 20th at 5:44 pm. Fall 2020 starts on September 22nd at 9:31 am. And in exactly one year from tomorrow Winter 2020 will begin on December 21st at 5:02 am.