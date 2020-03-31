At the end of a chilly day, here's the news you've been waiting for. We're about to start to warm up again! As we start the month of April, average high temperatures should be in the middle 60s.
From here, temperatures climb through the rest of this week. High temperatures will head toward the lower 70s, but that may not be the end of the warmup.
The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a very high likelihood that those "warmer than normal" temperatures carry into next week. But it doesn't even stop there!
The monthly outlook for the month of April even hints that above average temperatures are likely. Let's pause here to put that in context. The month of April is statistically warmer than the month of March because we are transitioning out of winter and into spring. The map above is showing us that compared to normal temperatures for the month of April, April 2020 could be a little warmer than that. The problem is the odds are not great. This only shows roughly a 35% chance of above average temperatures. But where are these signals for warmth coming from?
Teleconnections. During spring we expect some patterns to shift. As temperatures climb seasonally and global flow patterns shift accordingly, we expect some of these changes. The North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is one of the teleconnections that affects us most here in Kentuckiana. Ensembles suggest the NAO is about to go sharply negative before trending back positive.
In our area, a strong negative NAO brings us cooler temperatures because a block sets up northeast of us. That shifts our flow pattern so the wind is coming out of the northwest which brings us cooler air. As the NAO trends back toward the positive in the first part of April, that setup will weaken and allow warmer air to flow in. Since the NAO isn't strongly positive, temperatures will likely stay pretty close to average. Some of this discussion above explains why temperatures will likely be slightly above average, at least to start the month.