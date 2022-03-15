This week comes with more Spring-like temperatures across the area with above average conditions and high temperatures in the 70s! With filtered sunshine behind some high clouds the next couple days, it's a great few days to spend some time outside and get any outdoor projects done, especially after the snow we saw last Friday.
However, all good things must come to an end at some point. Our next rain/storm chance is on the way to end off the work week on our Friday.
Friday Rain
Low pressure currently still located in the Northern Pacific will be swinging across the US and providing us with some rainfall heading into Friday.
Model data varies where exactly the low pressure ends up around our area, but the general consensus is that the low moves right over us. This would provide us with more of a washout on Friday.
There is some storm energy available with this system ahead of the low, but this doesn't look like a severe event. However, our greatest impact other than rain will definitely be the wind. Here's a few projected wind gusts by Friday afternoon form model data:
A few showers could be left over as the system moves out on our Saturday morning, but this should be followed by sunshine by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will briefly dip into the mid 50s.
This system isn't a huge rainmaker however, as we are only expecting 0.25-0.5" of rain.