Today makes it the 5th day in a row without rain. Our streak ends tomorrow as spring officially begins. Luckily, we aren't anticipating a real soaker, but showers do develop late Wednesday. The ride home may be a touch soggy for those of you in Southern Indiana as showers arrive near 5 PM...
They get closer to Louisville around or just after sunset. Notice how future radar only paints on streaks of green indicating how light any rain out there will be in nature...
The cold front isn't in a hurry to leave keeping rain chances into the overnight hours. A band of light to perhaps moderate rain lines up along the Ohio River at midnight...
Then our Kentucky counties get their turn at 2 AM as showers travel southeast. These would be more of a nuisance that requires the lowest setting on your windshield wipers...
The Thursday morning drive looks gloomy, but not rainy. Showers hang on along and south of the parkways for some. Then it dries out during the afternoon allowing for breaks of sun...
Rainfall totals are pathetic. A couple hundredths to tenths of an inch of rain is all we are looking at. This is welcomed news since we're already running 4.74" above normal in the precipitation department for 2019. I would advise keeping the rain gear handy if you have plans Wednesday evening, but don't expect much rain.