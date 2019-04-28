It is Derby Week! And, of course, the weather will be interesting and playing a role in whatever your plans are this week.
A cold front is moving through this morning. It brought the showers to the area yesterday and is currently dropping our temperatures. It is very cloudy this morning, but we should see a decrease of clouds through the day, allowing for some sun later this afternoon/early evening. It will be cool all day today following the cold front. However, there is a warm front about to push through on Monday and this will surge our temperatures by tomorrow!
We are below average in the temperature department today. Most of the day will be in the 50s. Our high temperature will likely happen very late in the day and be in the low to mid 60s. The high today is very dependent on how much sunshine we end up getting. Tomorrow, and most of this week, will be a different story though! Temps will surge into the upper 70s tomorrow as the warm front slides through. We should reach the low 80s by mid week.
The whole system, will be nearly stationary, keeping a few showers and storms in the forecast over the next several days. It will be isolated chances to start off the week.
However, storm chances increase through the week. The best chance looks to be on Wedensday to Thursday. This will certainly impact some KDF events. We will be watching this system closely all week long and be keeping you up to date with any changes we need to make. We also have our eye on Oaks and Derby! Be sure to join Hannah Strong on WDRB News this evening for the very latest!