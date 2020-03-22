Spring officially started last week, but the weekend felt much more like Winter. As we turn our attention to the week ahead, temperatures will start to climb again.
Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 60s - that's where we should be right now. In the next few days we will return to that normal, and by the end of the week we will leave that threshold in the dust! High temperatures will surge again into the 70s, and it looks like this warm-up will extend beyond just this week.
Models and analogs continue to show a higher likelihood of warmer air in that extended range of our forecast (through day 8). The Climate Prediction Center updated their 8-14 day outlook today to show a higher likelihood of above normal temperatures in that period, too. This does not mean we've seen the last of the cold air, but we should start seeing more warm days in the next few weeks.