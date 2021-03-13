Daylight saving time (DST), is the practice of advancing clocks during the spring and summer (lighter) months. The idea is that the evenings will end up with more apparent daylight and mornings will have less. Typically, clocks are adjusted forward one hour near the start of spring and are adjusted backward in the fall.
Although it will be darker in the mornings, in return we get to enjoy some much brighter evenings from now on. In fact, the sun won't set until 7:49 pm tomorrow evening!
Why do we Spring Forward?
The idea of daylight saving time was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 during his stay in Paris. He published an essay, that proposed to economize the use of candles, by rising earlier to make use of the morning sunlight. However, it wasn't put into effect until WWI. The Standard Time Act was established in 1918, but was repealed a year later. In 1966, The Uniform Time Act re-established DLS.
By resetting all clocks one hour ahead of Standard Time, individuals who follow a year-round schedule will effectively wake an hour earlier than they would have otherwise; they will begin and complete daily work routines an hour earlier, and they will experience an extra hour of daylight following their workday activities during the evening hours.
Do we really save daylight?
Technically, there is no way to save daylight, but by taking advantage of the daylight that is available each day, you can save energy by not having to use as much artificial light and thus save money.
This is the main rationale for the change in time. By every individual using one hour less of artificial light during DST, for a period of more than 200 days, it equates to an enormous amount of savings as a nation.
The idea of Daylight Saving is not without debate
Opponents argue that actual energy savings are inconclusive, that DST can disrupt morning activities, and that the act of changing clocks twice a year is economically, socially and physically disruptive and therefore cancels out any benefit. Groups that have tended to oppose DST are farmers, transportation companies, and the indoor (or darkness reliant) entertainment business.
No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.
Is There a Different Kind of Change Coming?
Daylight saving time end is supposed to end in November, when we fall back an hour. However. a group of bipartisan senators are pushing to make Daylight Saving Time last all year long. The bill is called the "Sunshine Protection Act of 2021" and it was reintroduced this week to U.S. Senators. If the bill is passed, Americans would keep DST and wouldn't have to change their clocks twice a year. However, it is not guaranteed to pass.
Soon we will have to comply with the senseless twice a year “time change”. We need to pass my bill to make daylight savings permanent. More daylight in the evenings results in fewer car accidents & robberies. And it allows kids to play outside longer.#LockTheClock— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 10, 2021