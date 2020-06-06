A stadium-sized asteroid is passing Earth today! But don't worry, it is safely passing the Earth at a distance of approximately 3.2 million miles. That is about 13 times farther away from the Earth than the Moon is. This asteroid is called Asteroid 2002 NN4 and was discovered in July 2002. NASA classified this as a “potentially hazardous object” because it is larger than 492 feet (it is approximately 1,100 feet) and traveling within 4.6 million miles of Earth. Click here for a full list of asteroid flybys.
In 1998, The NASA Near-Earth Object Program Office was established at Jet Propulsion Lab to coordinate NASA-sponsored efforts to detect, track and characterize potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that could approach the Earth.
Asteroid 2002 NN4 will safely pass by Earth on June 6 by over 13 lunar distances (LD) - 13 times the distance of the Moon from Earth, or approx. 3.2 million miles/5.1 million km. All known near-Earth object (#NEO) close approaches may be found here: https://t.co/ocjetQM9X4 pic.twitter.com/KHEHjJrOeM— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) June 5, 2020
What would happen if an asteroid was headed right toward Earth?
Only once every few million years, an object large enough to threaten Earth's civilization comes along. Impact craters on Earth, the moon and other planetary bodies are evidence of these occurrences.
According to NASA, no government agency, national or international, has been tasked or accepted the responsibility to stop such an asteroid, should one be discovered. Nuclear explosions and spacecraft impacts are two options for deflecting Earth-threatening objects and they have been studied in some detail.
Hazardous and larger asteroids (larger than a few hundred meters in diameter) would require enormous energies to deflect or fragment. In the rare case of a large threatening asteroid, nuclear explosions that could push or fragment the object might provide a sufficient response.
For the far more numerous smaller asteroids, if there is adequate early warning, of several years to a decade, a weighted robotic spacecraft could be targeted to collide with the object, and impact with Earth would be avoided. The spacecraft navigation technology for impacting a small body was successfully demonstrated when the Deep Impact spacecraft purposely rammed comet Tempel 1 on July 4, 2005, to scientifically examine its composition.
Successful mitigation requires that a threatening asteroid be discovered early enough to allow the appropriate response. The current NASA Near-Earth Object Observations program is operated with this in mind. However, the number of near-Earth asteroids increases as their sizes decrease. Therefore, we are most likely to be hit by the relatively small objects that are most difficult to find ahead of time. As a result, consideration must also be given to the notification and evacuation of those regions on Earth that would be affected by the imminent collision of a small, recently-discovered impactor. However, if the object could be found far enough ahead of time and NASA's space technology was used to deflect it from the Earth threatening trajectory, it would be a tremendous demonstration of our space-faring capabilities!
For other frequently asked questions regarding how asteroids are observed and tracked...click here.