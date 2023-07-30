With the weather cooperating much better tonight than last night for many of us, it is a good opportunity that lines up with the Starlink Satellites moving over our area tonight! The satellites show up like a line of bright dots in the sky all traveling the same speed and direction, and they are expected to fly over again Friday night. SpaceX doesn't share this information as clearly as NASA does with the International Space Station, so there's a chance this may not happen, but it seems like a pretty good chance tonight !
The satellites should be visible around 9:32pm tonight for around 5 minutes! This time around you'll want to look toward the Northwest sky before they climb to a max of 80 degrees above the horizon. They'll start to disappear as they move toward the East.
As mentioned, the weather should cooperate with us tonight as skies should be mostly clear with temperatures hanging around in the low 80s.