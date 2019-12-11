We are in the last month of the last year of the 2010s decade, so lets take a little look back. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their 2018 State of the Climate report. Since 2019 isn't over yet, we can't evaluate the state of the climate for this year yet.
State of the Climate
Scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information evaluate the global climate each year in this annual report and highlight the changes they are seeing and the impacts to us. This report is "based on contributions from more than 470 scientists in nearly 60 countries," according to NOAA's NCEI. They put out this list of the "notable findings" from the report:
- Levels of greenhouse gases rose to a new high. Major greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere—including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane and nitrous oxide—all reached another record. The 2018 average global CO2 concentration was 407.4 parts per million—up from 405.0 parts per million last year. This is the highest ever measured in the modern 60-year measurement record and records created from ice-core samples dating back as far as 800,000 years. (In fact, the rate of increase has been steady in the past decade of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere)
- The globe continued to bake. The globally averaged surface temperature was 0.30°–0.40°C above the 1981–2010 average, depending upon the dataset used. Not only was this the fourth-warmest year on record, all of the four hottest years have occurred since 2015. There were also more high, and fewer low, temperature extremes than nearly the entire extremes record dating to the mid-20th century.
- Sea levels were the highest ever measured. For the seventh year in a row, the global average sea level rose—to about 3.2 inches (8.1 cm) over the past 26 years when the satellite altimetry record began. Global sea level is rising at an average rate of 1.2 inches (3.1 cm) per decade.
- Sea-surface temperatures near-record high. The globally averaged sea-surface temperatures cooled slightly since their 2016 record, but they were still far above normal. Meanwhile, the deeper ocean has continued to warm year after year.
- Fires had a record low year. Globally, there was a combined burned area of about 1.2 billion acres (500 million hectares), the lowest since the start of the 1997 record. Regionally, South America and the Northern Hemisphere of Africa each experienced their lowest fire year, while North America and Australia had fire emissions that were higher than normal.
- The Arctic continues to warm and lose sea ice. The annual mean surface air temperature for the Arctic was the third-warmest on record after 2016 and 2017. The September 2018 sea ice minimum tied as the sixth-lowest on record. Permafrost (a layer of soil under the surface that remains frozen through much or all of the year) in the Arctic also continues to warm.
- The Antarctic was warm too. For the continent as a whole, 2018 was warmer than average. Summer sea ice extent was the second-lowest on record and was below the 1981–2010 average.
- A spike in tropical cyclone action. There were 95 named tropical cyclones in 2018, well above the 1981-2010 average of 82.
- The world’s glaciers continue melting. Preliminary data indicate the world’s most closely tracked glaciers lost mass for the 30th consecutive year.
The image below from Climate Central shows the "average decadal temperature anomalies (in degrees Celsius) from the 20th century average" across the globe. It shows increasingly higher positive anomalies in the more recent decades. That positive anomaly in the 2010s (the data only goes through October 2019 at this point) is nearly 1.5ºF warm-up across the globe compared to that 20th century average.
Explaining Extreme Events
But wait - there's more. The Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society just released their annual "Explaining Extreme Events from a Climate Perspective" report. This is the eighth year in a row of this collection of articles that present "assessments of how human-caused climate change may have affected the strength and likelihood of individual extreme events," according to the American Meteorological Society. NOAA went on to explain that we have actually been studying how the changing climate impacts extreme weather events for more than 15 years by "looking at both historical observations and model simulations to determine whether and by how much climate change might have influenced specific extreme events."
Here's the list of peer-reviewed studies included:
- The Extreme 2018 Northern California Fire Season
- Anthropogenic Impacts on the Exceptional Precipitation of 2018 in the Mid-Atlantic United States
- Quantifying Human-Induced Temperature Impacts on the 2018 United States Four Corners Hydrologic and Agro-Pastoral Drought
- Extreme Hail Storms and Climate Change: Foretelling the Future In Tiny, Turbulent Crystal Balls?
- The Extremely Cold Start of the Spring of 2018 in the United Kingdom
- The Exceptional Iberian Heatwave of Summer 2018
- Analyses of the European Summer Heatwave of 2018
- Anthropogenic Influence on the 2018 Summer Warm Spell in Europe: The Impact of Different Spatio-temporal Scales
- On High Precipitation in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia in February 2018
- The Record Low Bering Sea Ice Extent in 2018: Context, Impacts, and an Assessment of the Role of Anthropogenic Climate Change
- The Late Spring Drought of 2018 in South China
- Anthropogenic Influence on 2018 Summer Persistent Heavy Rainfall in Central Western China
- Conditional Attribution of the 2018 Summer Extreme Heat over Northeast China: Roles of Urbanization, Global Warming and Warming-induced Circulation Changes
- Effects of Anthropogenic Forcing and Natural Variability on the 2018 Heatwave in Northeast Asia
- Anthropogenic Influences on the Persistent Night-Time Heat Wave in Summer 2018 over Northeast China
- Anthropogenic Contributions to the 2018 Extreme Flooding over Upper Yellow River Basin in China
- Attribution of the Record-Breaking Consecutive Dry Days in Winter 2017/18 in Beijing
- Quantifying Human Impact on the Summer Longest Heat Wave in South Korea
- The Heavy Rain Event of July 2018 in Japan Enhanced by Historical Warming
- Deconstructing Factors Contributing to the 2018 Fire Weather in Queensland, Australia
- "Extreme" Extremes and the Challenge of Attribution: A Tasmanian Case Study
You can click here to go to those studies if there are a few you want to read in full. More than 100 scientists across 13 countries contributed to the research in these 21 articles. Even just by reading the titles of these studies, you can see what the issues are. Changing climate is changing global circulation patterns in both the air and the water which in turn impacts large-scale weather patterns. It's all connected; as those patterns change, that will in turn influence the local and global climate, too.
What Does This Mean for the U.S. and Kentuckiana?
For the contiguous United States, 2018 was the 14th warmest year on record and the third wettest. Nine states, all of which are east of the Mississippi River, had their wettest year ever. 2018 was Louisville's wettest year on record.
Climate Central also put together the graph below specifically for Louisville showing average decadal temperature in Fahrenheit. The average temperature for the 2010 decade (excluding December) is more than 3ºF warmer than the 1970s decade.
One more interesting note: For the first time since 1950, there were no EF-4 or EF-5 tornadoes in the United States in 2018.