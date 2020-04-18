Friday was a very soggy day from beginning to end throughout our area. That system has pushed through to our southeast and has taken the rain and clouds with it. Clouds decreased this morning allowing sunshine to return! The slow decrease of clouds and breezy winds overnight limited widespread frost development.
While the sunshine has returned, it is going to be below average in the temperature department today. In fact, it will feel more like the end of March (based on average temperatures).
However, it will still be a pretty gorgeous day even though we a trending cooler than normal!
In Louisville, the typical high temperature for today's date (April 18th) is 70° and the typical low temperature is 48°. Our low temperature this morning was 38° and our high temperature will be around 60°. Therefore, we are trending about 10° below average throughout the entire day.
Will Below Average Temperatures Linger?
Let's first look at the temperatures for the next few days. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the mid to upper 60s for most of this week. That means most of this week will be a few degrees below average as well (remember the average temperature for this time of the year is in the lower 70s).
When we look farther into the future, (the next 8-14 days) it does appear that below average temperatures will remain a theme in our forecast. The Climate Prediction Center has a decent signal for *colder* than normal temps. From April 25th - May 1st, there is a roughly a 30% chance for below normal temps. This is the bulk average, so there could be days that are above average or warmer, but most days will be below the norm.
Additionally, there is also a signal for above average precipitation during the same time frame. CPC also says there is a potential for high winds to develop during the window of April 25th-29th. Of course, that is many days away and a large window of time. However, because it is severe weather season- we will be monitoring any system closely and keep you posted with any updates!