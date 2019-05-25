The steamy stretch continues! It is going to be a scorcher today with temperatures in the low 90s and will feel even hotter due to the high humidity. It is perfect timing for the pools to open! The UV index will be very high as well. It will be a 9, which means you can get burnt in 20-30 minutes. Don't forget the SPF and to keep yourself hydrated.
We've already seen a few showers this morning. A couple more isolated showers/storms are not off the table this afternoon and evening. Any storm could have brief heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. The *best* chance for these stray storms will be in north of the river.
High pressure has been dominating our forecast and keeping us dry the last few days (for the most part). This dome, or ridge, of high pressure is HUGE and just to the south. It has also brought our hot and humid conditions while keeping the severe conditions out west.
However, while this dome of high pressure will still be present this weekend, it begins to weaken. A disturbance will push on this ridge tomorrow and these two systems will battle it out. If the disturbance pushes the high pressure more south, there will be a better chance for storms to develop across Kentuckiana. The opposite is true if the reverse happens.
Most computer models are showing at least some weakening of the high pressure. This would allow for scattered showers and storms to roll through our area. This would be predominately during the mid to late afternoon and evening (or peak heating). The more north you live, the better chance you have to see activity.
Due to the data disagreement, the chance is not 100%. However, if you have plans outside tomorrow, plan for these storms. The best chance for showers and storms is to the north of the WDRB viewing area. This is also where there is a slight risk for severe weather. We are currently under a marginal risk. Which is the lowest of 5. I do think we could see some stronger storms tomorrow. We have some mid level energy and clearly have enough instability with all this heat and humidity present. Therefore, be aware that some storms could have gusty damaging winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.
Hannah will have more information this evening and let you know of any changes. I will discuss the latest on WDRB in the morning from 6-9 am. Hope you join us during a busy holiday weekend.