We will heat up quick again today! We are already in the mid 80s by mid morning (10:30 am) and I think our high temperatures will increase to the low/mid 90s! It will be another scorcher with more humidity, a high UV index (burn time is 10-20 minutes) and there is another air quality alert in effect for sensitive groups. However, today also brings the return of isolated showers and storms.
A weak front has been hanging out south of us for a few days. It will lift back north and kick off a few isolated showers and storms. This is most likely in our southern communities, particularly SW of the Parkways and after 2 pm. Any storms will fade away as the sun sets. Today's rain chance is about a 10-20%. Many will miss out on the showers and storms today, even if you live in our southern communities.
However, if you were hoping for some rain, the weather pattern gets a little more active starting tomorrow. Each day has a chance for hit or miss showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. On Monday and Tuesday, coverage of storms will increase and be farther north than today as well. Note the difference in the coverage of storms between today, tomorrow and Tuesday on Advancetrak below.
Severe Potential:
We have plenty of instability to work with (no surprise here) due to high heat and humidity, but wind shear/energy is limited. Therefore, the severe weather threat is low, but there could be pulse type storms. Pulse storms get briefly tall and strong, but are short lived. Stronger storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Not everyone will be treated the same with these storms. Some areas will be bone dry while other spots will see too much rain too fast. Due to the tropical airmass in place and slow moving storms, localized flooding is also possible.
Remember: When thunder roars - get indoors! Any storm is dangerous due to lightning. Check out my blog regarding lightning safety from earlier this week here.