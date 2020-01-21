This is a great week to try to spot the International Space Station in the night sky over Kentuckiana. The two best chances to see it will be tonight and Wednesday night, but they will be good for different reasons.
The sighting tonight is probably your best chance to see the space station this week, but it's a short window. At 7:23 PM it will be visible for two minutes in a clear sky. The big blue H in the image below won't get in your way of seeing the space station; in fact, it is the reason the sky will be clear for you to see tonight. That H represents a high pressure center that is located over our area right now. That means the air is moving down in the atmosphere, so it's tough for clouds or rain to interfere with your view. The International Space Station will appear in the western sky and rise to an elevation of 50º above the horizon.
The Wednesday flyby is a better pass, but it looks like clouds may be an issue. This one is better because it's longer (4 minutes) and higher (87º). In fact at its maximum height, the station will be nearly directly over our heads straight up in the sky.
Rain shouldn't be an issue yet if you want to try for this sighting on Wednesday, but clouds do start rolling in Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next rain system.