Only a small handful of showers popped up in our area Saturday, and we will see something similar Sunday. Then a cold front approaches our communities to start the week ahead and brings more rain to our region.
Sunday afternoon we will see storms pop up, mainly driven by the heat and humidity at the warmest part of the day. Where these showers and storms pop up, you should expect a quick burst of heavy rain, thunder/lightning, and gusty wind. Small hail will be possible in the stronger cells, but very few places would see that. Remember, most of you will stay dry again Sunday; these are small, isolated showers and storms.
Monday will see more storms that look the same as what popped up over the weekend. The rain chance is higher that day because we expect a higher number of storms that affect more of our communities.
While the heat may trigger more storms in the afternoon, storms are possible during any daylight hours Monday. The same impacts (quick heavy rain, gusty wind, thunder/lightning) are expected in Monday's storms that we see Sunday.
Tuesday a cold front moves closer to our area, pushing more rain and storms toward us especially earlier in the day. Again, heavy rain and gusty wind will be the main impacts with thunder and lightning possible, too.
