We continue to see more sunshine today, but we better enjoy it while it lasts. Over the next couple of days, even though our temperatures continue to climb above average, clouds will increase and so will our rain and storm chances heading into Thursday.
Rain moves into our area starting tomorrow. This will be really light in nature and even some areas of drizzle are likely tomorrow. It won't be cold to go along with it though as temperature climb into the mid 50s.
Thursday is when the heavier rain storms move into the area. A warm front moves through early in the morning and this will allow for temperatures to rise and for our atmosphere to build up some storm energy and become a bit more conducive for storms.
As the cold front approaches a few stronger storms will be possible. We aren't expecting widespread severe weather, but a few rogue warnings are possible, mainly for strong winds and possibly some hail.
Temperatures fall pretty quickly behind the cold front. If there is still available moisture in the atmosphere as temperatures continue to fall, a few snow showers would be possible on Friday morning, with very minor impacts as of now.
In terms of severe weather, the greatest chance of seeing that is still down to our South. Again, a few rogue warnings are possible though on Thursday morning and heading into the early afternoon.
We should end up getting a good amount of rain out of this with most of us seeing around 1" by Friday morning, but some locations will likely get a little more if caught under a stronger storm with heavier rain.