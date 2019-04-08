The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas near us to be at an elevated risk of severe storms Thursday. Whether or not we are placed under one of these severe weather risk categories, the wind will be strong Thursday night. Let's look at why:
Another low pressure center is taking aim at our region. The center of the low will slide north of us, but we will be influenced by the fronts (cold front and warm front) Thursday and Friday.
The wind will be strong through the day because it's strong through nearly all atmospheric levels of significance. Looking at the jet stream in the upper levels, an area of faster wind (jet streak) will enter our region late Thursday into early Friday.
Farther down in the atmosphere (closer to the surface of the earth) the wind will still be strong. The map below of the low level jet shows wind over 70 mph a few thousand feet above us! If any of that mixes down to us - and I think it will - that can bring us wind gusts toward 50 mph here on the ground.
Right now model guidance shows 45-50 mph gusts are possible Thursday night. Inside thunderstorms those could be stronger. For what it's worth, criteria for a thunderstorm to be severe is a wind gust of 58 mph or stronger, whether that's measured or anticipated.
There is a good amount of energy available in the atmosphere Thursday, too. CAPE values approaching 1000 and slight turning of winds with height support the chance for severe storms here late in the evening. It's something we will keep an eye on in the next few days.
To recap: whether or not a severe "risk" is issued for us by the Storm Prediction Center, the wind will be strong. Exact timing of everything is still flexible, but this system is coming through overnight Thursday night/Friday morning.