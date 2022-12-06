Don't leave home without your umbrella! As of today, we now have an annual deficit of -4.99" of rain in Louisville. We could clearly use the rain, and the pattern looks very busy in the coming days. Let's pick things up on future radar at 11 PM Tuesday. It shows thunderstorms still roaming around with downpours, lightning, and perhaps small hail. Those of you who live along and south of the parkways in Kentucky may see stronger storms because the atmosphere is milder and juicier.
At 1 AM Wednesday, most of the action pushes south of the Ohio River. The winds also tend to veer out at this point in time minimizing the threat for strong storms. Quick fact, the Ohio River is 981 miles long and flows through or borders six states.
Storms continue along and south of the parkways at 3 AM Wednesday. This area is still in severe drought so they will take all the rain they can get.
Don't expect temperatures to cool down overnight either. We should hold steady in the mid to upper 50's. There aren't many storms left at 5 AM Wednesday with the exception of our far southern counties.
If you leave the house at 7 AM Wednesday, the only thing you have to worry about are a couple of showers. As drier air works in during the day, we may even see breaks of sun in particular across our northern counties.
After a brief pause, the next wave of low pressure arrives Thursday afternoon with additional rain and storms. This system has a connection to the Pacific which could help deposit even more rain. That's good for the drought, but bad for the Thursday evening commute.
Any lingering showers end early Friday. That means the weekend looks "drier" and cooler with highs near 50. In Louisville, between the two systems about .50" to 1" of rain will fall. Expect less than .50" in Southern Indiana and 1.0" to 1.5" along and south of the parkways. While this may help stabilize the drought, it certainly won't solve it. Make sure you flip on WDRB News for the latest timing and if anything could be severe. Have a good night!