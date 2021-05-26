Showers and storms will begin to move through our area starting late this morning and through parts of this afternoon. A weak cold front will be sliding through the area bringing us ample moisture for our Wednesday.
Wednesday Rain/Storm Timing
Our Northwestern counties in Southern Indiana have already begun to see the moderate shower and storm activity this morning as this band of showers continues to push off to the East.
By mid-afternoon, the widespread showers and storms moves further to the East, leaving a few scattered showers and storms for our Western and Northwestern counties. As we go through the afternoon, mainly East of I-65 could see a few stronger storms producing heavier rainfall and gusty winds. This is due to this area of our counties having the most time during the day to heat up and destabilize the atmosphere. The rain and clouds do hold back our temperatures a lot today compared to the last few, with highs only in the low 80s.
As mentioned, a few of these storms could produce heavier rain and gusty winds in some areas as CAPE, or instability, values are over 1,000 J*kg in some communities early this afternoon.
By late afternoon and early evening most of the showers and storms have moved out of our area and off to the East, leaving cloud cover and a few scattered showers behind.
Thursday
Thursday is going to be more of an "in-between" day. The showers and storms for today will be moving out of the area by tonight, leaving Thursday to be mostly dry. Thursday begins with partly cloudy skies while cloud cover will increase through the afternoon and into the evening. A couple spotty showers can't be ruled out, but the majority of us will stay dry. We'll see temperatures recover some and climb into the upper 80s once again for Thursday afternoon.
Friday Storms Timing and Impacts
Moving into Friday morning will be our most likely chance for some stronger storms moving through the area. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the Slight risk (2/5) for severe storms off to our West as a cold front moves through which associated with a surface low that will be moving just North of us.
The quick-moving band of storms begins to move through the area starting early on Friday morning.
This band of storms will be weakening as it continues to push through our area, but some stronger storms with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail are possible Friday morning.
This line continues to fall apart as it moves through our area and could move out of the area by early afternoon depending on how quickly the storms are moving. The storms will be moving into a less conducive environment on Friday morning as CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), or instability, values are mostly under 500 J*kg. Notice however, that the higher instability values are to the Southern half of our area. This could mean the stronger storms will propagate toward that area where the environment is more conducive for the development of stronger storms.
Moving into the early afternoon, data has begun pointing to a second round of storms moving through the area, mainly South of I-64.
If we look at CAPE, or instability, values for the early afternoon, you'll notice with daytime heating that the atmosphere becomes much more unstable for our Southern communities with some CAPE values reaching over 3000 J*kg from the NAM model. Notice CAPE values are higher everywhere in our area, but are the highest South of I-64. This could be where we see this second wave propagate to and try to develop some stronger storms that could produce more heavier rain, gusty winds, and perhaps some hail as well.
The timing and exact location of these storms will continue to change as we approach the event on Friday, and the WDRB weather team will continue to update that in the blog. The main "threats" we could see from these will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Here is a forecasted wind speed at the surface from the European model, showing gusts 30+mph in some cases. Note that with the strongest storms the winds could pick up further.
By the time all of this is said and done by Friday evening, models are in agreement that our area could see anywhere from 0.5-1.5" of rainfall, depending on what areas see the heaviest rain. With these storms weakening as they move through the area, it's possible that some areas could see less.
It is important to note that there is still a lot of uncertainty with timing and placement of storms as we head into Friday. The WDRB weather team will continue to update you as we move throughout today and closer to Friday.