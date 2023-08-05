Here we go again folks, back to an unsettled weather pattern for our area over the next week. This startts today with a chance for some storms late this afternoon and tonight, some of which could be on the stronger side.
There's still much uncertainty and variety with coverage for storms later today, and a lot of the coverage and severity will depend on how much storm energy is still left in our area tonight. A lot of that will depend on the amount of cloud cover this afternoon.
After a few light sprinkles/showers with some rain trying to reach the ground late this morning and into early afternoon, you'll notice that data has a lot of cloud cover still hanging around. It's not overcast, but you can definitely see there is still plenty of clouds overhead by heat of the day.
This is important because it can limit how much storm energy we build up later today and tonight by holding back some heat. If this occurs, it gives storms less of a chance to feed off of high instability tonight.
Data has beens struggling with this and has pulled back some on the strong storm threat for Louisville tonight as storms start to fire for some. You'll notice any storms that do fire are strongest to our West and Northwest.
The SPC agrees and has shifted our severe risk into our Northwestern communities for this evening and tonight. Damaging winds, hail, and a non-zero, but low, tornado threat would be the main impacts for tonight.
More storms are possible again on Sunday and Sunday night. Right now, the SPC literally has the entire state of Kentucky included in the Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. This will likely change and get trimmed up in some capacity by then.