You may remember last year a massive global dust storm covered Mars. Now we're learning a little more about what really happens in these once-in-a-decade storms. Here's a link to the story I wrote earlier this year when the dust storm caused the "death" of the Mars Opportunity rover: ICYMI: Opportunity Rover Dead.
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) was designed to measure dust levels by using a heat-sensing sounder instrument that can study what's going on through the haze. When studied along with data from an imager mounted on the orbiter, scientists in the Jet Propulsion Laboratory discovered "dust towers." The image at the top of the page was taken 9 years ago during a similar storm. The yellow-white cloud feature in the bottom-center of the image is a "dust tower." The clouds that look more blue are water vapor clouds. (Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
These dust towers are very similar to our thunderstorms, but much larger. According to NASA they can be as wide as the state of Rhode Island when they're at the surface, and by the time they rise about 50 miles they can be as wide as Nevada! Those are roughly the sizes they observed while studying the 2018 global dust storm. But that's not all - as the tower decays, it can form a large layer of dust well above the ground (about 35 miles above the surface) that spreads out to be wider than the continental United States! These things are MASSIVE!!
The side-by-side images above show Mars on a "normal" day on the left and during the global dust storm in 2018 on the right. (image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
Like an Earth thunderstorm, these dust towers start as clouds of dust that warm in the sun and rise. To get thunderstorms on Earth, you need to heat a parcel of air so it rises. These dust towers are more dense and climb higher than the normal "background" dust in the atmosphere. The scientists studying these talk about the dust towers like "space elevators" because they can carry other particles out into space besides just dust. In fact this is one theory on how Mars' water disappeared way back. These dust towers can take water vapor particles out into space where solar radiation breaks apart their molecules. They can form at other times in the year, but the dust typically falls back toward the surface after a day or two. The difference during the global storm was the towers were continuously renewed, sometimes for as long as three or more weeks.