We have been dry for several days! Over the month of June, there have only been three days with rain at the airport. In fact, we are now seeing "abnormally dry" conditions in southern Indiana. That signifies the beginning stages of drought. Thankfully, we have an active week ahead and several chances for rain.
An upper level low first moved through our area on Sunday, but it has not cleared the United States yet. It has been churning just to our SE near the Carolina's and Virginia for most of this week. However, this upper level low will meander NW today toward KY before finally moving out to the NE tonight and tomorrow.
We are currently seeing more clouds associated with this low and even a few sprinkles. Eventually, these showers will increase in coverage and a few storms are possible as well. Storms will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see them. We are starting to see a few showers now, but activity will become more likely during the afternoon and early evening. Storms will then begin to fade around sunset, which is just after 9 pm today. Storms will favor locations east of I-65, but the chance is not zero in our western communities. Severe weather is not likely today, due to a lack of wind energy, but storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning.
After several dry days, today is just the start of an active forecast with several rain chances this week. This upper level low will depart by tomorrow, but the next system will approach from the west during this weekend and will bring renewed chances for rain and storms for many days next week. Marc and Rick will have the latest regarding this storm potential on WDRB News this evening.