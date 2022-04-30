With a weekend full of Derby events across our area, weather is going to play an important role. Luckily, Saturday will remain mostly dry, at least for the daytime that is.
A warm front lifts through the area early today. Behind that front we will be in what's called the warm sector, where our winds will pick up out of the South, bringing in more warm and muggy conditions to the area this afternoon.
Those winds will pick up a bit later today with winds 15-20mph and wind gusts up to 25mph or so. Temperatures warm up into the low 80s for the Louisville area behind that warm front.
The cold front bringing these mentioned storms will arrive to our area after sunset. If you're heading to Churchill tonight, most of the evening is dry, but heading toward the end of the night, storms start to arrive.
A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, with available fuel for storms to thrive on being in place. Luckily, this arrives at night, as these lines of storms are weakening.
Storms continue to push across the area overnight and move out by Sunday morning, making way for a beautiful Sunday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has our extreme Western counties clipped by the Slight risk of organized severe storms tonight. This area and further West will have the greatest risk for isolated tornadoes. For our area, that specific threat is low, but we should still expect the possibility for strong winds and some hail as well.
Most areas will see between 0.25-0.50" of rain when said and done, but some areas could see a tad more if caught under the heavier downpours embedded in thunderstorms tonight.