Storms Saturday brought flooding to parts of our area as they dropped heavy rain and didn't move very fast. More storms will pop up now through Monday with similar threats to what you saw Saturday, if there were storms in your area.
With a low pressure center nearby, these storms are not dependent on the heat of the day to get fired up. We will likely see rain and storms overnight and before the sun comes up Sunday.
Then as the sun does come up, it will provide more heat (energy) allowing storms to grow stronger.
The threat of severe weather is still low, but many of these storms will bring wind gusts 30-50 mph, heavy rain, and thunder/lightning. Small hail will also be possible in the stronger storms.
Keep in mind the storms Sunday and Monday will still be scattered, meaning not everyone will see rain at the same time. You may see us posting about gusty wind and flooding rain while looking at the sunshine over your neighborhood.
If you have outdoor plans Sunday or Monday, don't cancel them yet, just be prepared to bring everyone inside when the storm rolls through. The lightning is dangerous for those of you who will be outside and away from your phone. Please make sure you have a way to check the radar and receive weather alerts if any are issued.
As the calendar flips over to Tuesday, there will be less rain nearby. The rain chance doesn't disappear, but fewer showers will be in our area by the middle of the week.
These storms are capable of dropping a quick 1"-2" of rain quickly, and if you get two storms, you can easily double that.
Tune into WDRB News tonight at 10 to see an hour-by-hour breakdown of when storms are near your community and the latest data on how strong they will be.