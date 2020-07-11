It is a beautiful start to the weekend! Dew points have dropped about ten degrees, so it will be more comfortable outside today. This morning and afternoon will be dry, but showers and storms will be approaching later tonight and continue on and off into tomorrow.
There will essentially be two rounds of showers and storms (it may be hard to notice when one stops and another begins though). The first batch is set to arrive later tonight/overnight and then additional storms are set for tomorrow afternoon. How the first round evolves will dictate the second. This is especially true regarding the severe potential during Sunday afternoon. It the atmosphere is overworked, it will have a hard time rebuilding instability. We will be watching for strong to severe storms this weekend, but it is a conditional threat of severe weather based on having enough instability. Main threats for strong to severe storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and hail.
The earliest showers and storms would arrive is this evening, but if that happened, they would likely be isolated. Storms are more likely overnight and early on Sunday with additional scattered storms on Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms will then taper off by Sunday night. It will not be a washout and is not a guarantee for everyone to see rain. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage of storms over the next 36 hours.