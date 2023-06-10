Today is another beautiful one with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity. However, when you look to our West, you'll notice higher dewpoints and more low-level moisture. This is on the increase and allowing a low pressure to our West to continue its strength.
That same low pressure system will be moving over our area by tomorrow morning. It'll start with a warm front that slides across our area during the morning time. This will bring a morning wave of storms to start off the day, but this will likely not be severe.
What will be the factor in whether storms become strong to severe later in the day will be the dry time we could have late morning and into the early afternoon. Not only that, but if any of our area sees some sunshine tomorrow during that dry slot, that would allow the atmosphere to become slightly more unstable and allow for storms later to become stronger. You'll notice that advancetrack is showing some sun for our Southern Kentucky communities.
Once storms arrive later in the afternoon and heading into the evening, their strength will depend on that factor. Anytime between around 5-10pm tomorrow would be the timeframe of when storms could be severe.
Right now the SPC has our Southern Kentucky communities in a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms. Those impacts would include damaging wind gusts, small hail, and vivid lightning.