SEVERE RISK:
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather for all of our viewing area in Indiana and Kentucky. SPC defines a marginal risk as an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity. This essentially means strong storms are likely and we cannot rule out a few severe storms as well. There is a greater risk for severe today to our NE in Ohio.
The main threats with storms will be damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and downpours.
NOWCAST:
There have been a few downpours and storms since earlier this morning. Most of this has been isolated (meaning not many folks in our area are seeing activity yet). However, coverage and intensity of storms will continue to increase this afternoon and linger into this evening as a cold front slides through the area. The most action will happen along and ahead of the front (now until 10 pm). Temperatures will then dramatically fall following the front later tonight and into Saturday morning.
TIMING:
Note the difference between the radar shortly after noon (above) compared to future radar in the mid afternoon (below). Storms will be blossoming over the next few hours and continue until 9-10 pm. A few lingering and light showers are possible tonight and even this weekend. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea of coverage and timing of storms today.
TEMP CHANGES:
Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. By this evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s and continue to drop overnight. Much of the area will see low temperatures in the mid 40s by Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees. Therefore the change between today and tomorrow afternoon will be around 20-25 degrees!
STAY UP-TO-DATE:
Marc, Rick and I will be keeping an eye on the radar all day. If and when storms become severe, we will be sure to let you know (Like our social media pages and download the WDRB weather app)! For the latest information and radar updates, check in with the weather team during WDRB News this evening.