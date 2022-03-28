We're cool and quiet once again today and remain cool heading into our Tuesday as well. A few showers are possible with the increased cloud cover on Tuesday, however a lot of the rain showing on radar will not be reaching the ground due to s much dry air above our heads on Tuesday.
Wednesday
As Hannah mentioned in yesterday's blog, strong storms are possible heading into Wednesday night, but more importantly, strong winds are even more likely.
Wednesday likely won't be an all day type of rain/storm event. Actually, much of the day will likely remain dry, and temperatures are going to CLIMB big time on Wednesday. Winds coming out of the South bring in warm air and moisture by the afternoon, with temperatures climbing to around 80.
Storms, some strong, will arrive during the evening time and likely after sunset. This timing will help lower our severe risk some as the storms could lose some daytime heating that would help thrive stronger storms.
Storms continue to push along the cold front into the overnight hours into Thursday morning, and lingering showers behind will follow for some of the day on Thursday.
Severe Risk
As I'm sure many of you have seen before, there are multiple things needed to produce strong to severe storms. Two of the most important ingredients is storm energy (CAPE) and sufficient wind energy.
With this set-up, we are lacking some of the CAPE needed to produce widespread strong storms. With that being said, that number is not zero and there will still be some storm energy available as temperatures climb near 80 with moisture in place.
What we are going to have a lot of is wind energy.
This graphic is a look at the jet stream in our upper atmosphere. You can see how strong winds are waaayyy up in the sky with this system. This is up near where jet airliners fly.
Closer to the surface in the low-levels, this being around a mile above our heads, we typically need winds greater than 45mph or so to sustain updrafts in storms. With a look on this system, we have ample wind energy to do this.
When you bring all of this to the surface, we could definitely see wind gusts 40mph+ and possibly 50mph+ at times along the front on Wednesday evening and into early Thursday morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight risk for storms Southwest of our area to start, with that being able to be shifted toward our area by Wednesday.
Our biggest impacts are easily going to be
1. Strong, damaging wind gusts
2. Heavy rainfall/small hail
3. Isolated tornadoes
We can still expect up to 1" or so of rain by Thursday afternoon, with some areas possibly seeing more where the stronger storms do end up.