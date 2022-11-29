Temperatures today look a lot different than yesterday that's for sure. A big reason behind that is our wind direction and our wind speed. Winds now coming out of the South gusting up to 25mph this afternoon have allowed temperatures to warm into the upper 60s close to 70 today. This is all leading to a storm chance that we have this evening and overnight tonight.
The majority of daylight is dry, although we will start to see our first areas of some showers pushing into our Western communities come mid to late afternoon and approaching sunset. This isn't the main show though, that will come later in the evening and overnight as the actual front crosses through our area.
What this does do however is this could take out even more from the atmosphere which could continue to help limit any strong storms this evening.
We will start to see the rain and storm intensity pick up a bit more before we get to the midnight hour, but winds will still be rocking across the area into the overnight hours.
Some of these storms could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and some thunder and lightning. The actual front itself moves across our area during the overnight hours, when winds will likely be at their strongest.
This front does move through fairly quickly though, and will leave us gone and dry heading into the morning commute on Wednesday, but with much cooler conditions.
Severe Risk
The big question is...will there be any severe weather with this front? This is a possibility with this set-up, but for our end it is a very low and conditional threat. Let me explain why and what I mean...
For organized severe storms you need multiple things to come into play. Some of these factors we will have in place, but others we will not.
One thing that we will not have is CAPE, or instability. CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy and can best be described as storm energy. We get this a lot during the summer time on hot, sunny days where parcels of air can rise rapidly and allow our atmosphere to become unstable. The timing that this system is moving through does not allow for much CAPE, especially here at the surface. With this moving through after sunset and the front arriving overnight, there isn't going to be much storm energy to work with here near the surface.
What we do have in place is wind energy, as I'm sure you've already noticed heading out there today. Winds about 1 mile above our heads at the 850mb level of the atmosphere can tell us a lot about the wind shear, or wind energy we will have in place. Wind speeds 60-70mph at that height are plenty enough to produce a few areas of some strong gusty winds 40-50mph at times heading into tonight.
An example of what wind gusts could be at times at the surface...
What will also help prevent stronger storms from happening is what's called a cap in the atmosphere. It's a relatively area of warm air aloft that holds down and act, well, as a cap and prevents air from continuing to rapidly rise, not allowing for much convective development.
So, the main impacts tonight will still be strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and thunder and lightning at times. A couple warnings are possible this evening, but not very likely, so just remain weather aware heading into tonight.