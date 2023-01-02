Temperatures are crazy warm for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s for today. This is mainly due to the fact that we are in what's called the "Warm sector." That means we're in between this warm front and the cold front way out West.
This allows temperatures to climb with winds out of the South and for the atmosphere to become more conducive for showers and storms, most of which arrive tonight.
We'll continue to see a few scattered showers and maybe a downpour or two this afternoon, but it is mostly hit or miss before the main show this evening.
The widespread heavy rain arrives late tonight as we get closer to midnight for the Louisville area. Rain will be coming down really heavy at times while this is moving through since we already have plenty of low-level moisture present in the atmosphere already.
The rain and storms continue to push through overnight. The main impacts we should expect are going to be torrential rainfall at times, wind gusts to around 35+ mph embedded in storms, and some small hail as well.
Just when you think we wrap it up, another line of stronger storms rolls in just before and during the morning commute on Tuesday. These, as well, could be strong at times and come with strong gusty winds and small hail as well.
Expect this to continue through the early afternoon.
The next thing we'd need to keep a look out for is dry time on Tuesday afternoon. The reason I say we should look out for this is because depending on how much dry time we see, and if there is any sunshine involved, this would allow the atmosphere to try and become unstable once again before the actual cold front moves in early Wednesday morning.
If the atmosphere were to become more unstable, we'd need to keep an eye out for a few strong storms once again along the actual front on Wednesday.
Summary: While widespread severe weather isn't expected, a few rogue severe thunderstorm warnings are possible, as these storms roll into a conducive environment. 1-3" of rain is expected by Wednesday afternoon, along with the strong gusty winds and small hail.