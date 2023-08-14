Everyone got some really good rainfall early this morning! That's a good thing as the extended forecast is looking pretty dry over the next week and a half.
The dry time we have through early and mid afternoon is going to help and try to build up more instability for storms later in the day. Any sunshine we can squeeze out and the amount of dry time we have will further help the atmosphere reconvene itself for more storms later. You can see that the highest amount of instability is still to our South and East, but we still have some for our area as well.
Storms should start to fire along the cold front sliding through our area by mid to late afternoon.
More will pop-up along the front as the front slides off to the East. NOt everyone will see storms, but those that do should be on the lookout for a few of these to become strong if enough instability is available.
Storms continue to wane out of our area by the time we get into the overnight hours as we slowly clear a lot of the clouds out of our area as well.
The SPC has areas along and East of I-65 in Kentucky included in a Slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and evening. This is mainly due to the wind threat for this afternoon in any storms that can become strong. Strong wind gusts, followed by hail, and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is low, but again isn't impossible to get a quick spin-up.