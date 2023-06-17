Sunday brings the return of rain and storms to our area, but most of your Father's Day plans should stay dry.
Rain and storms will start to approach our northwestern communities in the afternoon, likely around 3-4 PM. However, they will be running into drier air in place over our area. While a few of these storms may survive to move through our northern counties, they will generally be falling apart as they do.
Through the afternoon the dewpoint will climb, so the second batch of storms coming in later Sunday night should actually bring us some rain. Those start to line up in our western communities around sunset and will cross through from west to east. The risk of severe storms will be low since we will be losing the energy the sun provides by that time of night, but heavy rain and thunder/lightning are expected.
As that line of storms moves through late Sunday night, it will also have trouble holding together so our far eastern communities may not get much rain from this batch. There will be more scattered rain and storms Monday as this same system stays nearby.
