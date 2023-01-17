How about today right?! 60s in mid January are rare, but we've got a beautiful day in store today. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts though, because rain and storms return on Wednesday.
Temperatures tomorrow will climb back into the mid to upper 50s by tomorrow evening and that helps lead into a better environment for storms in our area.
A good portion of the day will still remain dry, although cloudy up to about mid afternoon. After that, a warm front moves through our area and will help climb those temperatures into the upper 50s.
As that warm front does push into the area, rain will increase from the Southwest as we are in the warm sector. Any dry time we get inside the warm sector could go a long way in determining our chance for stronger storms later in the evening.
Storms increase in number as the cold front gets closer and will have a slight uptick in intensity as well.
You'll see that even with some rain present before the cold front, the storms along it could still pack a punch and bring down some very heavy rainfall at times.
Now, in terms of our chance of severe weather, the chance is low, but definitely not zero. The Storm Prediction Center has the SLight risk for severe storms to our South again, but even though that doesn't include us, that doesn't mean we should just throw our strong storm chance out the window. Last week, we also had that same risk to our South, but we still had severe storms we our team predicted.
Strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and even a brief spin-up can't be ruled out with this system. This time of year it doesn't take much to get storms going so it is worth keeping an eye on as we head into tomorrow night and early Thursday morning.