Happy Father's Day! With it being Father's Day, a lot of people will have outdoor plans. So, if you do have something outside planned today, listen up, because we're going through the timeline for showers moving into the area later today.
A low pressure to our West is racing its way toward our area through the day today. We are already seeing the effects of the low pressure right now even though the rain hasn't arrived. The low is pushing out a lot of high clouds that will continue to bleed across our area through the day today.
Most of the day will end up being dry; that's the good thing about today's forecast. High clouds will continue to push across our area all day, but we remain dry through mid to late afternoon. By peak heating of the day, we climb up into the mid to upper 80s.
Showers try to approach our area by late afternoon and early evening. This will start for our Southwestern counties first. With that being said, these showers will have to battle a good amount of dry air at first. So, some of these will die off as they push across our area.
More showers begin to push through the later we go into the evening and nighttime. Moisture will eventually win over by the time we get into the overnight hours.
The showers and storms become more widespread by tomorrow morning. They'll continue to be scattered on and off through most of the day on Monday as the low pressure moves very close to our area, increasing our rain chances.