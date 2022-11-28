A dreary and cool Monday will start to change pretty quickly as we head into our Tuesday.
Our winds will start to shift further out of the South tonight, and that will start our warming trend heading into Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures climb up into the low to mid 60s and the wind begins to pick up as well by mid to late afternoon tomorrow.
As we head into the evening and nighttime hours, that's when our chance for storms, some of which could pack a punch, will be moving through. Storms start to move in well after sunset, and some of these will have some heavier rain with them as well.
Winds continue to pick up along the front as it moves closer to our area and eventually through our area by the morning commute on Wednesday.
Severe Threat?
In terms of severe weather, the chance with this set-up isn't zero, but it is fairly low, let's call it conditional. We know that we need a few things in order to see organized severe weather, a couple of those being instability (or CAPE), and strong winds aloft near the 850mb level (around 1 mile above our heads) to help separate updrafts and downdrafts to help keep storms rolling.
In this case, we will be lacking a lot on that instability (CAPE) value. With cloud cover hanging around most of the day, we won't have a ton of sunshine to help warm up the atmosphere and allow it to become more unstable. Additionally, as of now, the timing for these storms moving through is at night when we've already lost most of our daytime heating and instability anyway.
What we do have in place is a lot of wind energy, or shear. The map below shows projected wind speeds at that 850mb level in the atmosphere we talked about (around 1 mile up). Typically, we look for wind speeds 40mph+ to help increase our strong wind threat. We are obviously well above that threshold as this system will have a lot of wind energy with it.
So...what can we expect? The SPC has the "Slight" (2/5) risk for severe storms just to the Southwest of our viewing area. Our greatest impact would definitely be strong, gusty winds 40-50mph+ are possible embedded in any storms that roll on through.