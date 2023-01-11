Most of today has been full with lots of cloud cover and a few light showers at times, but this is just the precursor for more heavy rain and widespread storms heading into Thursday.
A warm front will be moving through our area early tomorrow morning. This will leave us in the warm sector and allow for our atmosphere to continue to warm up a little more and become a bit more conducive for storm development.
That front will come with heavy rain and storms to start off the early morning, before the morning commute unless you go into work early.
We'll continue to see multiple rounds of storms through the morning and into the early afternoon. If any locations see dry time in between rounds of storms, especially between the early morning wave and mid-morning wave, they have the greater potential to see a few of those storms turn strong to severe.
This would especially occur along the cold front as it pushes through our area during the afternoon.
While we aren't expecting widespread severe weather, even a lower-end threat still has the chance to allow for a few warnings to pop-up with the storms. A reason this could happen tomorrow morning and into early afternoon is due to the fact we will have a good amount of storm energy, or CAPE.
CAPE values like those shown above would be more than enough to allow storms to keep their strength and/or get stronger. Those locations that stay dry the longest will build up more CAPE, therefore being more prone for any storm to become strong to severe.
As of now, the SPC has the greatest chance for the widespread organized severe weather to be to our South. Still, we should be on the lookout for some impacts that include damaging wind gusts, hail, and a small isolated tornado threat.
After the cold front moves on through, temperatures will tank pretty quickly down to near freezing in most locations by Friday morning. Any remaining moisture available would fall as snow. While light snow showers are possible early on Friday, these would have pretty minimal impact and any accumulations look to be just a dusting for now.