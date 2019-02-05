Stormy Environment Wednesday and Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has part of our area in a Marginal Risk of severe weather Wednesday. This is not a map we generally show on TV because it the lowest of all the risk levels, and especially in the summer time, is issued most days we could see stronger-end thunderstorms.
We do expect some strong thunderstorms both Wednesday and Thursday, but severe warnings are not a guarantee. The atmosphere doesn't have quite enough of the ingredients to support widespread severe weather here, but a few rouge warnings could be possible.
INGREDIENTS
When diagnosing severe potential, a top-down look at the atmosphere is helpful. We start in the upper-levels looking at the jet stream. The brighter colors west and north of Louisville in the image above show a jet streak - an area of stronger wind embedded within the larger jet stream. The presence of that jet streak and its location in relation to us mean rising motion is likely in the atmosphere, a necessary part of strong storm development.
In the mid-levels of the atmosphere we look at vorticity advection. Vorticity looks at spin in the atmosphere. The bright colors are positive vorticity advection (PVA) which also creates rising motion in the atmosphere; the dark colors are negative vorticity advection (not what we need). There could be brief PVA over us, but the stronger and more widespread PVA stays west and north of us. Essentially this map doesn't say "no strong storms" but it does say "widespread severe weather across our area is not likely just based on this map, but isolated strong storms are very possible."
Lower in the atmosphere, temperature advection helps look at where warm air will be moving. Warm air is another critical ingredient in storm development. While you can definitely see the arms of colder air spiraling toward us late Thursday on the map above, the warmer air is more disjointed. It's not connected or very pronounced, so this again does not support widespread severe risk.
At that same lower level of the atmosphere where we looked at temperature advection, we now look at the winds. Like in the very first image we are looking for a jet streak - an area of stronger wind embedded in the overall flow pattern. That clearly shows up here and north of us, but the streak is not tightly organized. It appears very disjointed. While winds this strength at this level can increase storm intensity, the unorganized appearance of this jet streak signals an unorganized system of storms through this period.
Then we get down to the Earth's surface to look at moisture, another critical ingredient to storm development. Dewpoint temperatures surge into the 60s late Wednesday and Thursday. Finally we need to look at wind through the entire column of the atmosphere. We are looking for changing speed or direction with height - this is called shear and is the final critical ingredient to diagnosing severe potential. The image below is called a hodograph and looks at how wind turns through the lower levels of the atmosphere. The more it curves, like what is shown below, the more shear you have and the greater the potential for severe storms. This is the only ingredient that really grabs my attention for the potential of severe weather, meaning wind will be the primary threat we watch for.
When you combine all of that it's time to look at the derived products you might be more familiar with. The below image is CAPE - Convective Available Potential Energy - basically, how much energy is there in the atmosphere for a storm to tap into. We look for numbers in the thousands for severe weather, not hundreds. Strong storms are certainly still possible with lower CAPE, but this confirms what we've already discussed.
MAIN THREATS
Rain and flooding will be the main threats from this system as a whole. 1"-3" of rain are expected across the entire area with some of you seeing amounts closer to 5". That axis of highest rainfall has been consistent near the river in the last several computer model updates, but this afternoon dives south a bit. We will update you as that changes, but the Ohio River will bear the brunt of this rainfall.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that goes into effect Wednesday night. Click here to read more about this Flood Watch.
As far as severe threats goes, wind is the primary concern. Gusts could climb into the 40s and 50s as these waves of storms move through. A wind gust of 58 mph or stronger in a thunderstorm is considered severe. With wind gusts in the high 50s and 60 mph range, we start to see damage.
Based on what we've seen here, strong storms are likely. They will arrive in waves, so there's no one specific time everyone should be aware of storms. There will be a couple of wavew Wednesday and potentially two more waves Thursday. We will walk you through the timing of these different rounds of storms on WDRB News all night tonight with Rick DeLuca and Marc Weinberg. Plus watch for a blog post tomorrow laying out the timing, too.