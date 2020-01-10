The National Weather Service in Louisville has concluded a conference call with local emergency managers and media concerning the potential for severe weather, gusty winds and flooding rains on Saturday.
Below are a couple graphics summarizing the discussion.
Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening. Be sure to watch WDRB news in the morning from 6 - 9 am because storms will be moving in late morning. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary.